Lebanon's Hariri can come to France when he wants: French foreign minister
November 16, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's Hariri can come to France when he wants: French foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - France is working to normalize the situation in Lebanon and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri can come to France whenever he wants, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Thursday.

“Hariri, who I will see later, is invited to France with his family by President Macron. He will come to France when he wants and as soon as he wants. He will be welcome as a friend,” Le Drian told a news conference in Riyadh.

He gave no further details as to when he would travel to France or whether Hariri had accepted the invitation.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

