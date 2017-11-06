FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Too early to talk about Lebanon's government resigning: parliament speaker
November 6, 2017 / 5:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Too early to talk about Lebanon's government resigning: parliament speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliamentary speaker said on Monday it was too early to talk about the country’s government having resigned or the formation of a new government after Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said at the weekend he would stand down.

President Michel Aoun said on Sunday he will not decide whether to accept or reject the prime minister’s resignation until Hariri returns to Lebanon from Saudi Arabia, from where he made the announcement.

Speaker Nabih Berri said in a televised statement he agreed with Aoun’s statement.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
