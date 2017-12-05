FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's cabinet meets for first time since political crisis
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's cabinet meets for first time since political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s cabinet convened on Tuesday for the first time since the country entered a political crisis a month ago when Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri offered his resignation in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

He returned to Lebanon on Nov. 22 and said he would postpone his resignation.

According to several ministers’ comments over the past days, the cabinet is expected to issue a statement about Hariri’s resignation that will reaffirm Lebanon’s state policy of staying out of regional conflicts.

Hariri’s resignation thrust Lebanon back into a regional tussle between Riyadh and its main regional foe, Iran.

Hariri has said he wants all Lebanese to commit to the “dissociation” policy, a reference to the powerful armed Shi‘ite group Hezbollah, which Saudi Arabia accuses of sowing strife in the Arab world with support from Iran.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams

