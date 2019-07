FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will delay Monday’s cabinet meeting for 48 hours to allow tensions to calm down after a shootout in the Chouf Mountains on Sunday in which two aides of a government minister were killed.

In a televised address, Hariri said the judiciary would take all steps to hold those who had committed the crime accountable.