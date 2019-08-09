World News
August 9, 2019 / 11:14 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Lebanon's Jumblatt says to attend reconciliation meeting

1 Min Read

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt gestures as he walks out of the parliament building in Downtown Beirut November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said in a text message he would attend a reconciliation meeting on Friday with another Druze politician, Talal Arslan, and Lebanon’s top political leadership.

The dispute between Jumblatt and Arslan’s political parties has paralyzed the Lebanese government since a shooting incident at the end of June and their reconciliation would pave the way for a cabinet meeting, though a session has yet to be scheduled.

Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

