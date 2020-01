FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun arrives at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a statement on Friday that he hoped a new government would be formed next week.

Aoun said work was underway to form a government of specialists that could resolve ongoing issues in the country and restore internal and external confidence.