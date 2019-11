FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun presides a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a “catastrophe” if they stay in the streets.

In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to withdraw their money, which he said was safe.