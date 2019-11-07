World News
Lebanon President Aoun, Hariri meet to discuss way out of crisis

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri meets with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 7, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri held talks on Thursday on responding to three weeks of nationwide anti-government protests that have thrown the country into its worst crisis in decades.

In a statement, the president’s office said the two discussed the “general situation” and efforts toward “finding a solution to the current government situation”.

Hariri, who stepped down a week ago but remains in a caretaker role, has been exploring the possibility of forming a technocratic government, with fewer cabinet posts allotted to the country’s large number of sectarian groups.

