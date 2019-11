FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun presides a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday economic conditions in Lebanon were deteriorating further as a result of the situation in the country but the start of oil and gas exploration would help to gradually improve things.

His comments were posted on the Lebanese presidency’s Twitter account.