FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he addresses the nation at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 24, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun is studying Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s resignation letter and will not issue a request for the cabinet to take on a caretaker role on Tuesday, a source in the presidency said.

Hariri submitted his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a “dead end” in trying to resolve the country’s crisis amid an unprecedented wave of protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite.