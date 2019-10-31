Lebanon's president Aoun pledges cabinet of technocrats in new government

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he addresses the nation at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 24, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun pledged on Thursday to form a new government in which ministers would be chosen by expertise rather than political affiliation, after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri following weeks of nationwide protests.

In a televised address Aoun pledged to move the state away from its sectarian-based political system to a civil state calling sectarianism a “destructive disease”.

Protesters have called for a technocratic government and the end of a sectarian system where posts are allocated according to religious sects.