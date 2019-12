FILE PHOTO: President Michel Aoun addresses the nation on the eve of the country's 76th independence day at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 21, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said that the coming days will bring “positive developments”, Lebanese broadcaster Al Manara reported on Tuesday.

Lebanon has been in political deadlock since Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on Oct. 29 and the country needs to form a new government to enact urgent reforms.

(This story corrects timing of Hariri resignation from last month to Oct. 29 in second paragraph)