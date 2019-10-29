World News
October 29, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Men attack protest camp in central Beirut: Reuters witness

1 Min Read

Police intervene after supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock on a main road in Beirut, during ongoing anti-government protest,Lebanon October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Men in black shirts attacked protesters in central Beirut on Tuesday, destroying their camp in the square as some people ran shouting for help from security forces, according to a Reuters witness.

The men were believed to be supporters of the Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal.

Earlier, supporters of the two Shi’ite movements fought with protesters at a roadblock and in another part of central Beirut, leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below