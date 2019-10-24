Top banking official: operations to fully resume when Lebanon crisis ends

FILE PHOTO: Salim Sfeir, chairman of the Association of Banks in Lebanon and chief executive of Bank of Beirut, is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Lebanese banking official said on Thursday that he hoped the country’s political crisis would end soon and that banking operations would fully resume when it does.

“Once normalcy is restored, we are very confident that we can resume servicing our customers in full capacity,” Salim Sfeir, chairman of the Association of Banks in Lebanon and of Bank of Beirut told Reuters.

Banks have remained shut for six working days as protesters flood Lebanon’s streets demanding the government’s resignation.