November 12, 2019 / 3:56 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behavior by customers.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said in a statement banks would continue to meet customer needs through ATMs and call centers. A union representing bank employees earlier called for the strike to continue on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ellen Francis

