Lebanese bank staff union calls for strike action on Wednesday

A man walks past a closed bank office in Beirut, Lebanon November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A union representing Lebanese bank employees called for a strike to continue on Wednesday, its president said, extending industrial action that shut down banks across the country on Tuesday.

George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, told Reuters a decision had been taken to extend the strike and a statement would follow shortly.

The strike has been called over concerns for the safety of bank staff from customers demanding access to their deposits and protesters demonstrating outside branches.