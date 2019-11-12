World News
November 12, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese bank staff union calls for strike action on Wednesday

A man walks past a closed bank office in Beirut, Lebanon November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A union representing Lebanese bank employees called for a strike to continue on Wednesday, its president said, extending industrial action that shut down banks across the country on Tuesday.

George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees, told Reuters a decision had been taken to extend the strike and a statement would follow shortly.

The strike has been called over concerns for the safety of bank staff from customers demanding access to their deposits and protesters demonstrating outside branches.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

