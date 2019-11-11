Lebanese bank employee union calls strike over safety concerns

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese bank employees’ union called on bank staff to go on strike from Tuesday because of safety concerns, the president of the Federation of Syndicates of Banks Employees said.

George al Hajj said the decision had been taken on Monday at a meeting of the syndicate that represents 11,000 bank employees. “We call on the employees to abide by our decision,” he said, adding he did not know how many banks might be closed as a result.

Giving examples of safety risks faced by bank staff, he cited protests against banks and customers demanding to withdraw their deposits. Banks have been imposing restrictions on U.S. dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad.