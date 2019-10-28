Lebanese banks to secure salaries, remain closed Tuesday: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese banks will stay shut on Tuesday amid ongoing unrest, but are working to ensure public and private sector workers receive their salary payments, the country’s banking association said on Monday.

“Despite the difficult circumstances and cuts to roadways, the banks are determined to guarantee the salaries of public sector employees, especially officers and members of the army and security services,” it said in a statement.

The central bank has provided the liquidity necessary for paying the salaries, and electronic banking operations will continue to function across the country, it added.