World News
October 24, 2019 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon banks to remain closed on Friday: statement

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banks will remain closed on Friday due to safety concerns amid nationwide protests but will reopen as soon as the situation stabilizes, the country’s banking association said on Thursday.

In a statement carried on Lebanon’s state news agency, Lebanon’s Banking Association said: “Bank operations will be limited to providing wages of customers and employees at the end of the current month through ATMs.”

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Eric Knecht; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below