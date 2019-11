FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri chairs a parliamentary session in downtown Beirut, Lebanon July 16, 2019.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the country’s next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.

“My insistence on nominating Hariri is because he’s for the good of Lebanon and I am all for the good of Lebanon,” Berri told the network.

