BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister said on Saturday following a meeting with Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees in a bid to appease nationwide protests.

Lebanon President Michel Aoun said in a tweet that there would be a “reassuring solution” to the economic crisis.

(The story corrects first name of prime minister to Saad from Rafik)