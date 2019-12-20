World News
Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier: witnesses

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.

The protesters threw rocks and fireworks at the soldiers in clashes in the streets of the capital’s Corniche al Mazzraa district.

Hassan Diab, an academic and former minister, was designated as prime minister on Thursday.

