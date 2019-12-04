Lebanon's Aoun calls for consultations to designate new PM

President Michel Aoun addresses the nation on the eve of the country's 76th independence day at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 21, 2019. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for formal consultations on Monday with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among Lebanon’s 128 lawmakers. The prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon’s sectarian system of government.

Saad al-Hariri, the outgoing prime minister, quit on Oct. 29 in response to protests against the ruling elite.