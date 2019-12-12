Business News
December 12, 2019 / 1:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon PM discusses possible technical assistance with World Bank, IMF: statement

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri discussed on Thursday the possibility of technical assistance with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in drawing up a plan to rescue the economy from a deep crisis, his office said.

In a statement, Hariri’s office said he told World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva that he was committed to preparing an urgent plan that could be implemented once a new government was formed.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra

