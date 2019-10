Men push a fence during tension between protesters and supporters of Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal at a roadblock on a main road in Beirut, during ongoing anti-government protest, Lebanon October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed.

The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.

Security forces were also deployed in the area.