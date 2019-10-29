France calls for Lebanese officials to help ensure country's stability: Le Drian

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Lebanese authorities to guarantee the country’s unity and ensure its stability amid and economic and political crisis.
“Prime Minister Hariri has resigned just now, which makes the crisis even more serious,” Le Drian told the French Parliament.
“It (France) calls for Lebanese officials to do everything to ensure stability of institutions and the unity of Lebanon. It is paramount”.
