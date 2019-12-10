France presses Lebanon to form a government quickly

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday urged the Lebanese to form a new government swiftly or risk a financial crisis worsening and threatening the country’s stability.

“(They should) form a government quickly because any delay will continue to worsen the situation,” Le Drian told a news conference.

Six weeks since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister, prompted by protests against the ruling elite, the financial crisis is generating concerns for Lebanon’s stability: banks are enforcing capital controls, dollars are scarce, and the Lebanese pound has lost a third of its value on a black market.

France hosts on Wednesday a meeting of the International Lebanon Support Group, which includes Gulf Arab donors such as the Saudi Arabia, major European powers and the United States.