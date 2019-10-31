World News
October 31, 2019 / 10:57 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Lebanon needs to form a government quickly - France's Le Drian

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures as he speaks after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanon needs to quickly form a government that can push necessary reforms, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, two days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned following mass demonstrations.

Le Drain said Lebanese citizens’ right to peaceful protest must be preserved.

Lebanon’s troops and riot police deployed on Thursday to reopen a major highway north of Beirut and a bridge in the capital that anti-government protesters had blocked.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Matthieu Protard

