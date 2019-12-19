Hariri-led party will not nominate a candidate for Lebanon PM: al-Jadeed TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri’s Future Movement will not nominate any candidate for the post of prime minister in formal consultations at the presidency on Thursday, Lebanese television station al-Jadeed reported.

Senior political sources said former education minister Hassan Diab looks set to be designated to the position with the backing of factions including the Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah.

Hariri, who is aligned with the West and Gulf Arab states, resigned on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the ruling elite. Hariri withdrew his candidacy on Wednesday night.