December 3, 2019 / 4:21 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Lebanon's Bassil suggests government talks nearing 'happy ending'

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil talks during a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Beirut, Lebanon, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, said on Tuesday he hoped that difficult talks over forming a new government were nearing a “happy ending”.

Politicians must agree a new government to stave off even deeper economic crisis and attract foreign support. Talks have been in deadlock since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister under pressure from an unprecedented wave of protests.

