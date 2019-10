FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will give a speech from his official residence in Beirut at 4 p.m. (1400 gmt) on Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the prime minister’s office said.

Earlier two official sources told Reuters that Hariri was heading toward resigning, amid two weeks of unprecedented anti-government protests that have paralyzed the country.