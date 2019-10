Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s government approved a 2020 budget envisaging a deficit of 0.6% of gross domestic product, with banks set to participate in the deficit-reduction through an amount of 5.1 trillion Lebanese pounds ($3.4 billion), Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday.

The government also approved a wider set of reforms including halving the salaries of members of parliament and ministers, Hariri said.