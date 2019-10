FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Thursday welcomed the president’s call to review the current government amid nationwide protests calling for it to quit.

“I called the president of the republic and welcomed his call for the need to review the situation of the current government through constitutional mechanisms,” Hariri said in a tweet.