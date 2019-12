FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he is not a candidate for prime minister but insisted that formal consultations to designate a new premier take place on Thursday as scheduled.

“I announce that I will not be a candidate to form the coming government,” Hariri, prime minister in the outgoing government, said in a statement.