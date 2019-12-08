World News
December 8, 2019 / 2:23 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Lebanon's Khatib sees consensus on Hariri as PM again

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri arrives to attend a military parade to mark the 76th anniversary of Lebanon's independence at the Ministry of Defense in Yarze, Lebanon November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese businessman Samir Khatib said on Sunday there was a consensus for nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister again to form a new government, speaking after a meeting with Lebanon’s top Sunni Muslim religious leader.

The statement spelt the end of Khatib’s candidacy for the post which is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system. Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the ruling elite.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair

