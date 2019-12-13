Hezbollah: Agreeing on Lebanon government not easy, must include everyone

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday that the country’s next government must bring all sides together so that it can tackle the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

The leader of Hezbollah said his Iran-backed movement insists on its ally the FPM - Lebanon’s largest Christian political bloc - taking part in the cabinet.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also said he hoped a new prime minister would be designated on Monday, but added that even so, forming a new cabinet would not be easy.