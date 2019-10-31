Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister would waste time available to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.

In a televised statement read by one of its MPs, the bloc said parliamentary consultations should take their “natural course” to start the process of forming a new government.

“The bloc called on the (central bank) to take all measures and steps that would lead to guaranteeing avoiding the monetary situation in the country spiraling out of control, especially at this delicate and difficult time,” it said.

Hariri resigned on Tuesday.