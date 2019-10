FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/FIle Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said that the best solution out of mass protests triggered by an economic crisis is to speed up a government reshuffle, as proposed by President Michel Aoun, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Jumblatt said the reshuffle should be followed by new parliamentary elections.