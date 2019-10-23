Former Lebanese PM Mikati denies illicit gains charges: advisor

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends a news conference at the opening session of the Syrian Donors Conference at Bayan Palace Liberation Hall in Kuwait City January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denied charges brought by a prosecutor involving illicit gains from subsidized housing loans, his communications adviser said on Wednesday, calling the case politically motivated.

Mikati’s adviser said the loans were purely commercial and met central bank regulations, and said the charges came in response to Mikati’s criticism of President Michel Aoun and support for protests targeting him and his government.