A man adjusts Hezbollah flag on a vehicle decorated with a poster of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged his group’s supporters on Friday to stay away from nationwide protests aimed at ousting the country’s ruling elite.

In a televised speech Nasrallah said Lebanon was being “targeted” internationally and regionally, and he expressed fear that someone was looking to plunge the country into civil war.