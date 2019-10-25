Lebanon Hezbollah leader warns of chaos, possible civil war from vacuum

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and “god forbid” civil war, rejecting mounting calls to bring down the government and president.

“We do not accept the fall of the presidency nor do we accept the government’s resignation and we do not accept, amid these conditions, holding early parliamentary elections,” said Nasrallah.

Praising the protest movement for achieving “unprecedented” economic reforms announced this week he said Lebanon must now search for any solution to move forward and prevent a dangerous power vacuum.