FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri chairs a parliamentary session in downtown Beirut, Lebanon July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese parliament session is expected to be postponed on Tuesday because protests had prevented MPs from arriving, two parliamentary sources said, torpedoing the first session since demonstrations against the ruling elite erupted on Oct. 17.

The postponement is expected to be formally announced by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri later on Tuesday.