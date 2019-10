Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he would submit his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun in response to the protests, saying he had “reached a dead end”.

Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented nationwide anti-government protests. Hariri called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace.