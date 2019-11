Protesters chant slogans as they march at a demonstration organised by students during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Protesters in Lebanon blocked roads with burning tyres in several parts of the country including the capital Beirut on Tuesday following a broadcast interview with President Michel Aoun in which he urged them to go home, the National News Agency reported.

During his interview, Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a “catastrophe” if they stayed in the streets.