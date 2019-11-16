World News
Lebanon's Safadi withdraws candidacy to be next Prime Minister: reports

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's then-Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Safadi, speaks during the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Beirut, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Cynthia Karam/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former finance minister Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy to be prime minister of the next Lebanese government, broadcasters LBCI and al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.

Safadi emerged as a candidate on Thursday when political sources and Lebanese media said three major parties had agreed to support him for the position.

Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of unprecedented protests against a ruling elite that is widely accused of overseeing rampant state corruption and steering Lebanon into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 war.

