World News
November 25, 2019 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon private sector group calls for nationwide strikes: statement

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese business grouping that covers much of the country’s private sector called on Monday for a general strike, according to a statement from the group, amid protests and worsening economic conditions.

“The economic bodies have decided unanimously to call for the implementation of a general strike to close all private institutions in the country on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” the statement said.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below