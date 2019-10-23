World News
October 23, 2019 / 8:36 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.S. says it supports Lebanese people's call for action for economic reform

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lebanese people are “rightfully angered” with their government over its refusal to tackle corruption and the protests reflect their call for action, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, adding that Washington supports their right to demonstrate peacefully.

Lebanon has been swept by unprecedented protests which have paralyzed the country for a week, against politicians blamed for corruption and waste in a state mired in debt and economic crisis.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler

