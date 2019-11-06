World News
November 6, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges formation of new government

1 Min Read

University students light a torch and wave Lebanese flags during anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to extend all possible support to a new Lebanese government that was committed to good governance and creating opportunities for its citizens.

The rapid formation of a government that meets the expectations of all Lebanese people is the most urgent step required in Lebanon, the bank said in a statement after its World Bank regional director Saroj Kumar Jha met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Gareth Jones

