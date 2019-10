FILE PHOTO: A young demonstrator stands outside the Central Bank of Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Banks in Lebanon will remain closed on Monday awaiting a return to stability in light of continuing protests across the country, the banking association said in a statement.

Banks have shut their doors for eight working days as protests demanding the government resign swept the country, with no resolution to the crisis in sight.