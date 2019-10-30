Lebanese army command calls on protesters to open roads

Lebanese police stand near destroyed tents, that were set-up by anti-government protesters in Beirut, Lebanon October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese army command on Wednesday urged protesters to open blocked roads so that life could return to normal after 13 days of demonstrations that have paralyzed the country.

The statement followed Saad al-Hariri’s decision to resign as prime minister on Tuesday, which toppled his coalition government, satisfying one of the demands sought by protesters.

In a statement, the army command affirmed the right to peaceful protest as protected by law but said it applied “in public squares only”.